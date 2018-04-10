Warmer today through Thursday

We get a nice warm up through the middle part of the week.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Breezy and not as cool this afternoon, with a high at 62 and south winds from 15-30 mph.
Tonight: Clear and not as cool, with a low at 48.
Tomorrow: Sunny, windy and much warmer, with a high at 78.
Thursday: Breezy and warm, with a high at 82.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 70. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming south southwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 48.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 81.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 86.