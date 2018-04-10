Warmer today through Thursday

We get a nice warm up through the middle part of the week.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Breezy and not as cool this afternoon, with a high at 62 and south winds from 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Clear and not as cool, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: Sunny, windy and much warmer, with a high at 78.

Thursday: Breezy and warm, with a high at 82.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 70. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming south southwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 81.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 86.