29°F
Clear
Feels Like 29°
Winds North 0 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear63°
45°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy78°
53°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy79°
65°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm77°
38°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy45°
28°

Warmer today through Thursday

April 10, 2018

We get a nice warm up through the middle part of the week.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Breezy and not as cool this afternoon, with a high at 62 and south winds from 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Clear and not as cool, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: Sunny, windy and much warmer, with a high at 78.

Thursday: Breezy and warm, with a high at 82.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 70. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming south southwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 81.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 86.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.