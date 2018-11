A quiet warm up is in store for the rest of the work week.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cold this morning, then sunny, with a high at 42.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 22.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 50.

Friday: Sunny and not as cool, with a high at 55.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 42. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 24.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 53.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 55.