Warmer Wednesday

After a brief taste of winter yesterday, back to fall we go for the next couple of days.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Breezy and much warmer this afternoon, with a high at 59.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low at 45.
Tomorrow: A few clouds and a high at 65.
Thursday night: A cold front moves through, with a low at 42.
Friday: Light rain possible, with a high at 55.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 61. South wind around 10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 41.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 62.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 40.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high at 52.