Warmer Wednesday

After a brief taste of winter yesterday, back to fall we go for the next couple of days.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Breezy and much warmer this afternoon, with a high at 59.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low at 45.

Tomorrow: A few clouds and a high at 65.

Thursday night: A cold front moves through, with a low at 42.

Friday: Light rain possible, with a high at 55.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 61. South wind around 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 41.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 62.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 40.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high at 52.