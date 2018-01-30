Warmer and windy for Tuesday

Much warmer and windy for today.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 53. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 34.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 54.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high at 36.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 56. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 33.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 54.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high at 40.