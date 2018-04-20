Warmer with some moisture on the way overnight

We’ll finally see some April showers this weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and not as cool, with a high at 65. Southeast winds 10-20 mph this afternoon.

Tonight: Cloudy, with rain moving in overnight and a low at 45.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers, with a high at 52.

Sunday: Showers end during the morning and a high at 62.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 64. Southeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Showers, mainly after 10pm. Low at 44.

Tomorrow: Showers before 7am, then rain likely after 7am. High at 52.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 60.