Warming Up Your Winter with DeBackers Inc

Nov 9, 2020 @ 12:00am

Many Northeast Kansas residents are faced with the reality of not having heat each year. What if their furnace is beyond repair? This is why DeBackers is partnering with Alpha Media to give our listeners a chance to win a furnace to help WARM UP THEIR WINTER!

From November 9-December 11, you can send us pictures along with a letter telling us why you or someone you know deserves a new furnace!

Entries can be mailed to:

Alpha Media Topeka

Attn: Warming Up Your Winter

1210 SW Executive Dr.

Topeka, KS 66615

or

You can enter online HERE

 

