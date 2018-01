Beware of black ice this morning, especially before sunrise.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy this morning with some patchy slick spots on the roads, then clearing this afternoon, with a high at 38.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 25.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 50.

Thursday: Windy, with a high at 59.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 44. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 22.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 52.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 60.