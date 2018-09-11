Warmup continues this week

The Fall-like weather will give way to more of the end of summer through the rest of the week.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Clear this morning, then sunny and warmer today, with a high at 82.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 62.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 83.
Thursday: Breezy, with a high at 84.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 62.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 83.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 87.