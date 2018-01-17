Warmup gets us into the 30s Wednesday

We finally go from the deep freeze…to the refrigerator. Warmer days are ahead, though!

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Bitterly cold this morning – but as high pressure moves across Kansas, not as cold this afternoon, with a high at 31.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 16.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 42.

Friday: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 51.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 32. Wind chill values as low as -12. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 15.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 47.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 54.