Washburn announces $1.5 million challenge issued for Indoor Practice Facility

The Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation is excited to announce a $1.5 million matching gift challenge to the new Indoor Practice Facility at Washburn University.

The gift, from a local family foundation of a dedicated Washburn alumnus, will match new or increased gifts to the practice facility up to $1.5 million. The donors want this matching gift to transform Washburn and add to the world-class facilities at the University.

Loren Ferré, Washburn Athletics director, said this challenge will be an important opportunity for alumni, friends and the community to come together to support the future of Washburn Athletics.

“The Indoor Practice Facility will create a significant advantage for our coaches to continue to recruit top-notch student-athletes to our program,” Ferré said. “We hope former student athletes and friends of Washburn Athletics will take full advantage of this generous challenge to help us reach our fundraising goal.”

At the Dec. 13, 2017, Washburn Board of Regents meeting, the board unanimously approved a proposal for the University to build an Indoor Practice Facility on campus. The project will feature a 100-yard indoor field for football, space for baseball and softball to practice concurrently, ample space for the soccer team, an indoor track and meeting rooms.

“This project is reflective of Washburn’s commitment to athletic excellence and continuing to build upon a top Division II program,” Jerry Farley, president, said. “This challenge will help us build a facility that will position our student-athletes for continued success, and we are thankful for the donors who are willing to lead us on this project.”

Marshall Meek, president, Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation, is excited for this challenge to benefit student-athletes who will have more space for practice and training.

“We are grateful for this family foundation’s vision and generous match and look forward to working with former student-athletes, alumni and friends of Washburn Athletics to make this new practice facility a reality,” Meek said.