Washburn compiling Kansas political ads again in 2018

The political science department at Washburn University is once again compiling the political ads in the 2018 Kansas election cycle.

“Once the campaign ads are shown, they literally disappear,” said Washburn professor Bob Beatty. “By collecting the ads, it allows everybody, but especially reporters, the media and scholars to be able to capture that moment.”

Not only does this allow study of campaign’s messages, but also those of political action committees.

“Political action committees often have a little more controversial ads,” said Beatty. “That gives us also an idea if we’re able to look at those ads, the groups that are out there supporting a candidate as well. That’s relatively new in American campaigns the influence of these massive political action committees.”

In fact, Washburn has a great repository of those ads stretching back for a half-century.

“It’s now 50 years of TV ads in the state of Kansas,” said Beatty. “We have over 1000 ads collected. The number of candidates, from Bob Dole to every living Kansas Governor, Senator and Governor Sam Brownback have all donated all their ads to our archive. A lot of scholars have a lot of fun going back and comparing the approaches over the last 50 years in Kansas.”

The latest batch of ads is available on the Internet at youtube.com/kansaspolitics.