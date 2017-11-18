Washburn Falls to Rockhurst at the Buzzer

The Washburn Ichabod basketball team ended up on the wrong end of a buzzer beater as Rockhurst rallied from a 18-point second half deficit to force in a 89-87 loss on Saturday.

In the extra frame, the Hawks pushed out to a five point lead with 3:18 to go at 79-74 and again at five at 80-75 with 2:13 to go. But the Ichabods (2-2) battled back cutting the lead to 84-83 with 17 seconds to play on a 3-pointer by Tyler Geiman . After a pair of free throws by the Hawks with 13 seconds to play, Javion Blake hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key and was fouled with four seconds to go. He would hit the go-ahead free throw, but Rockhurst’s Eddie Muench connected on a 3-pointer for the winner as time expired.

Washburn was outscored 39-26 in the second half as they cooled off to 11 of 26 from the field and the Hawks shot 52 percent in the half to force the overtime. Washburn was also 1 of 6 from the free throw line in the second half and was outrebounded 19 to 17.

Washburn led 46-33 at the break using a closing run of 17-6 over the final 6:07 turning a 1-point deficit into a 13-point lead as the Ichabods shot a blistering 63 percent hitting 17 of 27 shots including 4 of 8 3-pointers. Washburn was also 8 of 14 from the free throw line in the frame as Brady Skeens and Javion Blake each scored 10 to pace the Ichabods.

Blake led the Ichabods with 23 points tying for game high honors and Brady Skeens recorded his 27th double double of his Washburn career with 14 points, 14 rebounds adding six blocks and four assists. Tyas Martin scored 11 off the bench.

Washburn finished 32 of 61 from the field for a 53 percent average and the Hawks were 33 of 66. Washburn was 9 of 22 from 3-point range while Rockhurst (2-1) was 8 of 21. Both teams struggled from the free throw line as Washburn was 14 of 28 while the Hawks were 15 of 28. Both teams finished with 39 rebounds.

The Ichabods will return to action on Tuesday back in Kansas City, but at Municipal Auditorium when they will have a non-conference match up against the No. 1 ranked Northwest Missouri State Bearcats at 8 p.m. wrapping up three MIAA games starting at 4 p.m. Tickets are available by calling the Ichabod ticket office at 785-670-2637.