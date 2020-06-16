Washburn Football Scheduled Released for 2020
The 2020 Washburn Ichabod football schedule has been released after the MIAA CEO Council approved action plans for the 2020-2021 academic year. The plans included adoptions of modifying the regular-season schedules and championships in all sports including football reducing the number of games from 11 to 10 rewriting the schedules with a blind draw by the league office.
The newest schedule approved by the CEO Council will have each team in the league with five home games and five away games with all of the contests taking place on Saturdays. The Ichabods will open the 2020 season hosting Emporia State on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. in Yager Stadium. Washburn will also host Northwest Missouri on Sept. 26 on Family Day presented by Hy-Vee at 6 p.m.
Washburn’s Hall of Fame game will take place on Oct. 17 against Nebraska-Kearney at 1 p.m. The Washburn Homecoming game will be as originally scheduled on Oct. 31 with the opponent changing to Central Missouri. The Ichabods will wrap up the home slate with Central Oklahoma 1 p.m. for senior day.
The Ichabods will have road contests at Missouri Southern (Sept. 19), at Lincoln (Oct. 3), at Fort Hays State (Oct. 10), at Missouri Western (Oct. 24) and at Pittsburg State (Nov. 14).
The Ichabods will not play Northeastern State this season.
Sept 12th Emporia 6 PM
Sept 19th @ Missouri Southern TBD
Sept 26th Northwest Mo State 6 PM
Oct 3rd @ Lincoln TBD
Oct 10th @ Fort Hays State TBD
Oct 17th Nebraska Kearney 1 PM
Oct 24th @ Missouri Western 4 PM
Oct 31st Central Missouri 1 PM
Nov 7th Central Oklahoma 1 PM
Nov 14th @ Pitt State 1:30 PM