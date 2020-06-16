      Breaking News
University of Kansas will shorten the time students are on campus for the fall semester

Washburn Football Scheduled Released for 2020

Jun 16, 2020 @ 2:37pm

The 2020 Washburn Ichabod football schedule has been released after the MIAA CEO Council approved action plans for the 2020-2021 academic year. The plans included adoptions of modifying the regular-season schedules and championships in all sports including football reducing the number of games from 11 to 10 rewriting the schedules with a blind draw by the league office.

The newest schedule approved by the CEO Council will have each team in the league with five home games and five away games with all of the contests taking place on Saturdays. The Ichabods will open the 2020 season hosting Emporia State on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. in Yager Stadium. Washburn will also host Northwest Missouri on Sept. 26 on Family Day presented by Hy-Vee at 6 p.m.

Washburn’s Hall of Fame game will take place on Oct. 17 against Nebraska-Kearney at 1 p.m. The Washburn Homecoming game will be as originally scheduled on Oct. 31 with the opponent changing to Central Missouri. The Ichabods will wrap up the home slate with Central Oklahoma 1 p.m. for senior day.

The Ichabods will have road contests at Missouri Southern (Sept. 19), at Lincoln (Oct. 3), at Fort Hays State (Oct. 10), at Missouri Western (Oct. 24) and at Pittsburg State (Nov. 14).

The Ichabods will not play Northeastern State this season.

 

Sept 12th Emporia 6 PM  

Sept 19th @ Missouri Southern  TBD

Sept 26th Northwest Mo State  6 PM 

Oct 3rd @ Lincoln TBD

Oct 10th @ Fort Hays State TBD

Oct 17th  Nebraska Kearney  1 PM 

Oct 24th @ Missouri Western   4 PM 

Oct 31st  Central Missouri 1 PM 

Nov 7th Central Oklahoma 1 PM 

Nov 14th @ Pitt State 1:30 PM

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Man riding on horseback finds missing 87-year-old woman