WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


54°F
Clear
Feels Like 54°
Winds SW 9 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear68°
39°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy41°
18°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear43°
30°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Snow48°
31°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy51°
27°

Washburn Football to Hold Spring Game Saturday

by on April 5, 2018 at 8:52 AM (2 hours ago)

The annual Washburn Ichabod football spring game will take place on Saturday with warm ups starting approximately 9:30 a.m. at Yager Stadium and will run until about 11 a.m. The scrimmage is free and open to the public.

The scrimmage will consist of around 90 plays of special teams, situational plays and offense versus defense. The scrimmage will also mark the end of spring practices for the Ichabods as well.

The Ichabods are coming off a 7-5 season winning the CHAMPS Heart of Texas Bowl in Copperas Cove, Texas.

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.