Washburn Football to Hold Spring Game Saturday

The annual Washburn Ichabod football spring game will take place on Saturday with warm ups starting approximately 9:30 a.m. at Yager Stadium and will run until about 11 a.m. The scrimmage is free and open to the public.

The scrimmage will consist of around 90 plays of special teams, situational plays and offense versus defense. The scrimmage will also mark the end of spring practices for the Ichabods as well.

The Ichabods are coming off a 7-5 season winning the CHAMPS Heart of Texas Bowl in Copperas Cove, Texas.