Washburn Gets Sweep for Home Openers

The Washburn Ichabods used a 16-3 run midway through the second half building a 26-point lead as Washburn won its 29th in a row over Baker in a 69-48 win on Wednesday night it the Ichabods’ home debut. Washburn improves to 2-1 on the season and will take on Rockhurst in Kansas City on Saturday.



Washburn trailed by as many as five in the first six minutes of the game as the Wildcats built a 13-8 lead but the Ichabods would take the lead for good scoring nine of the next 10 points in over a 4:25 stretch going up 17-14 with 10:00 to play in the first half.



Two times the Wildcats cut the lead to one in the opening stanza, but Washburn finished the frame on an 8-2 run taking a 31-24 advantage into the locker room.



The Ichabods outshot the Wildcats 41 percent to 33 percent in the first half holding Baker to 7 of 21 shooting overall.



With Washburn holding a 13-point lead at 47-34 with 14:27 to go in the game, Washburn ripped off a 20-5 run building the margin to 25 at 65-39 as Baker would not get closer than 21 right before the final buzzer.



Javion Blake led the Ichabods with 15 points and Tyas Martin scored 12 off the bench and Tyler Geiman finished with 11. Brady Skeens had 10 points adding seven rebounds and two steals. Randall Smith dished out six assists in the game.



Stephen Edwards had 14 to lead Baker.



Washburn finished 24 of 62 from the field hitting 14 of 16 free throws while holding Baker to 13 of 47 from the field. Baker did hit 19 of 25 free throws. Washburn held a 40 to 37 advantage on the glass and outscored the Wildcats 28 to 16 in the paint and 31 to 7 in bench points

The Washburn women’s basketball cruised in its home opener on Wednesday at Lee Arena, downing Nebraska Christian, 120-34. The final tally for the Ichabods tied a program record for most points scored in a single-game, which was initially set on Feb. 23, 1991 against Missouri-St.Louis. The 86-point margin of victory meanwhile was the team’s third largest in program history.



At the sound of the final buzzer the Ichabods (3-0) had 16 players register points. Axelle Bernard led the way with a game-high 18 points. Mackenzie Loe and Reagan Phelan also netted double-figure points as Loe finished with 15 and Phelan had 10. Olivia Montague meanwhile came off the bench and tallied 12. Jordan Lenherr , Denesia Smith and Lauren Richter also provided offense from the bench to chip in eight points each. Smith also dished out a game-high six assists. Bernard and Makayla Vargo helped Washburn contol the glass as they pulled down seven rebounds each.



Good ball movement allowed the Ichabods to stretch the Sentinel defense creating lanes and pockets inside allowing Washburn to outscore NCC, 70-8, in the paint. Defensively, Washburn forced 32 turnovers from Nebraska Christian allowing the offense to transition that in 50 points.



Washburn shot 55 percent from the field in each of the first two quarters while knocking down 7-of-13 from three-point distance while it pieced together 57-16 lead at halftime. Loe lead the scoring for the Ichabods with 13 first quarter points before Montague drained three consecutive attempts from deep during the second quarter to give her nine for the half.



In the third, Washburn outscored NCC, 28-10 as Bernard, Smith and Cara Donley each registered four points during the period. The Ichabods relied solely on their bench during the fourth closing out the game with a 35-8 run.



The Ichabods return to action at Lee Arena on Friday as they host Rockhurst at 7 p.m.