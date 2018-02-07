Washburn Ichabod Football 2018 Recruiting Class

The players listed below have either signed National Letter of Intents or Washburn University Scholarship agreements.

Vencent Brinkley // DB // 5-11 // 170 // Overland Park, Kan. // Blue Valley North High School

An honorable mention all-league pick as a senior helping team to state championship … as a junior and sophomore he was a member of the all-state track team … will also participate in track at Washburn … son of Stuart and Sue Allen … anticipated major is marketing.

Malachi Butler // DE // 6-5 // 230 // Lee’s Summit, Mo. // Lee’s Summit West High School

An all-league honorable mention pick as a senior … also played basketball … son of Donald and Shelisa Butler … anticipated major is computer information science … father played football at Mississippi College.

Mason Fair // OL // 6-5 // 285 // Kansas City, Mo. // Raytown High School

Was an academic all-state and first team all-district selection … also played basketball … son of Carl Fair and Linda Mason … anticipated major is chemistry.

Jacob Glendinning // OL // 6-6 // 290 // Topeka, Kan. // Washburn Rural High School

An all-city top 11 selection and first team all-state 6A and to All-USA Kansas Football team as a senior … a standout wrestler as well … son of Brian and Kelly Glendinning … anticipated major is secondary education.

Freeman Greene // LB // 6-2 // 220 // Topeka, Kan. // Cair Paravel High School

As a senior he averaged 12.1 yards per carry with 13 touchdowns in seven quarters of action … an all-league pick at linebacker while rushing for 1,388 yards and 15 touchdowns at running back an all-league honorable mention pick in basketball as a sophomore … also named all-league in volleyball as a junior … son of Adrian and Becky Greene … a biology/pre-med major.

Jack Hamilton // LB // 6-3 // 205 // Topeka, Kan. // Washburn Rural High School

An all-state first team selection at linebacker earning Topeka all-city Top 11 honors and all-league second team honors at tight end … recorded 98 tackles with 11 for loss and three sacks in seven games as a senior … as a junior he was an all-state linebacker recording 120 tackle with two interceptions, a blocked field goal and punt as a junior earning all-league newcomer of the year in basketball … also played basketball … son of Doug and Lisa Hamilton … his father played basketball at Pittsburg State and coached golf at Washburn from 2002 to 2012.

Cole Harris // OL // 6-4 // 285 // Atchison, Kan. // Maur Hill Mount Academy

A first team all-state, all-league on both offensive and defensive lines as well as honorable mention top 100 pick as a senior … first team all-league and all-state as a junior … first team all-league as a sophomore … son of Mick and Geri Harris … anticipated major is business.

Bergan Hofer // OL // 6-3 // 300 // Fremont, Neb. // Freemont High School

As a senior he was a first team all-league and first team all-state and a second team all-super state selection … as a junior and sophomore he earned honorable mention all-league and honorable mention all-state honors … also participated in track … a three-time academic letter winner … son of Tom and Shauna Hofer … anticipated major is business.

Mason Honne // OL // 6-2 // 270 // Phoenix, Ariz // Mountain Pointe High School

Selected first team all-region and all-state as well as a Top 25 selection as a senior … a first team all-region pick as a junior and a second team all-region selection as a sophomore … son of Luis and Elizabeth Honne … anticipated major is criminal justice.

Jarel Hyler // DE // 6-2 // 245 // Columbia, Mo. // Battle High School

A four-year member of the Spartan football team … son of June and Sharla Hyler … anticipated major is physical education.

Yakini Kasimu // DB // 5-10 // 175 // Kansas City, Mo. // Pembroke Hill High School

Named all-district at running back and all-metro at defensive back as a senior rushing for 1,402 yards on 225 carries with 12 touchdowns adding seven receptions for 200 yards with three touchdowns and 25 tackles with three interceptions … as a junior he had 437 yards and seven touchdowns on 37 carries with 14 receptions for 200 yards and had 45 tackles with four pass break ups and two interceptions … had 55 tackles as a sophomore with five catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns … his 7 on 7 team qualifies for nationals at IMG Academy … son of Everton Holligan and Sherri Tauheed … anticipated major is international business … mother played volleyball at Howard.

Davante King // LB // 6-0 // 225 // Junction City, Kan. // Junction City High School

A four-year member of the Bluejay football team … also participated in track … son of Kessya King and guardian Fredia Warren … anticipated major is kinesiology.

Noah Meneses // DL // 6-2 // 260 // Plattsmouth, Neb. // Plattsmouth High School

A four-year member of the Blue Devils football team … named all-league as a senior … a member of Team USA in the Rugby Americas North Under 19 Championships … also participated in wrestling … anticipated major is exercise science.

C.J. Murray // OL // 6-4 // 275 // Lee’s Summit, Mo. // Blue Springs South High School

A Suburban Gold all-league, all-district and all-area selection who helped set school single game records in passing yards, rushing and receiving yards recording 30 pancake blocks … team had more than 3,000 yards of total offense with 2,000 on the ground all as a senior … as starter for the 15-0 class 6A champions as a sophomore … son of Charles and Sheila Murray … anticipated major is history.

Daniel Piburn // DL // 6-1 // 240 // Kearney, Mo. // Kearney High School

Named first team all-league and first team all-district as well as third team all-state as a senior … a first team all-district and second team all-state pick as a junior … son of James and Marguerite Piburn … anticipated major is sports management.

Brent Peavler // LB // 6-2 // 200 // Topeka, Kan. // Hayden High School

An all-city top 11 pick and third team top 33 all-state and KFBCA all-state as well as the city and Centennial League Defensive Player of the Year leading the city with 167 tackles as a senior … a Kansas Shrine Bowl selection … named all-city top 11 and all-city first team linebacker as a junior … … son of Mike and Shannon Peavler … anticipated major is nursing … brother Brooks is a linebacker on the Ichabod football team.

Kristian Russell // OL // 6-3 // 275 // Lawrence, Kan. // Lawrence High School

A four-year member of the Lawrence Chesty Lions football team … an honorable mention all-state, honorable mention all-area and first team all-league pick as a senior … … son of Mike and Kelly Russell … anticipated major is business … father played football at William Jewell.

Dane Terry // LB // 5-9 // 200 // Topeka, Kan. // Shawnee Heights High School

An all-city honorable mention pick as a senior leading the team in tackles and sacks winning the defensive MVP award … also named honorable mention all-league and honorable mention all-state … also wrestles … as a junior he led the team in tackles and was an all-city honorable mention pick at linebacker as a junior and qualified for state wrestling meet earning all-city … son of Scott and Michelle Terry … anticipated major is criminal justice … sister Tanna played golf at Fort Hays State.



Trevor Twehous // QB // 6-0 // 175 // Columbia, Mo. // Rock Bridge High School

A first team all-district and honorable mention all-area selection at quarterback as a senior … son of Nolan and Janel Twehous … undecided on major … brother Logan is a member of the Ichabod football team … his mother played softball at William Jewell.

Nicholas Wright // FS // 5-10 // 180 // Aurora, Colo. // Cherry Creek High School

A member of the Cherry Creek Bruins football team … son of Tora Burl-Wright … anticipated major is biology … brother Josh is a member of the Ichabod football and track teams.