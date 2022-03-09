Washburn Loses Administrator To Midwestern State

Washburn University’s Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, has been named as the sole finalist for president of Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Texas state law requires that once a sole finalist has been named, 21 days must pass before final action can be taken on employment.
Mazachek will continue in her role at Washburn through the spring semester, and expects to relocate to Wichita Falls in late May.
Dr. Jerry Farley, president of Washburn University, said that he will appoint an interim vice president for academic affairs later this semester, and will plan for a national search for a permanent replacement this summer.
Mazachek joined Washburn University in 1992 as an assistant professor of accounting.
In 2016, she was named as interim vice president of academic affairs, a position which she took on permanently a year later after the university conducted a national search.