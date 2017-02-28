Washburn media professor says accountability, transparency vital to democracy

Former President George W. Bush told the Today Show’s Matt Lauer on Monday, “I consider the media to be indispensable to democracy.” the former president said it is important for the media to call to account people who abuse their power.

Teaching students how to call people to account is a large part of the purpose of student media. Washburn University’s student media advisor, Regina Cassell, says that media bias is a much more common topic than it used to be.

“We probably talk about it a lot more than we used to in the past,” said Cassell. “At the same time, we’re still covering it from the same basic angles. For me, number one, journalists need to be transparent. I prefer my students to go physically to someone’s office and talk to them face-to-face. So much of communication is lost in e-mail, which is their first pick.”

Cassell advises her students that if they must use email, to let the consumer know.

“I tell them, in regard to transparency, if you get an email interview, then your story needs to tell your readers that that’s where that information came from, that you didn’t have a conversation,” said Cassell.

Even for those who keep up on such things, it’s hard to know where the lines are right now.

“I’m teaching Journalism II right now and it’s been a very interesting year in the media,” said Cassell. “I’ve been reading a lot of coverage just trying to, kind of find a sense of where we are, because it seems like everything’s crazy. I’m even struggling to find out, you know, okay, what is true and what is not true.”

Students and news consumers in general can ask themselves a few questions and read and think critically, however.

“Don’t just take a story and say, oh yeah, here’s a story, it’s printed in, you know, a semi-reputable place, it must be okay,” said Cassell.

Multiple sources are vital to getting the whole story.

“You have to read more than one publication,” said Cassell. “You just can’t accept one publication at face value and believe everything they say. I believe media organizations are not the devil. I don’t think that, but I think that it’s hard. I think that they do the best job that they can. But, humans work in media organizations and we make mistakes. We make mistakes all the time.”

In addition, even eyewitnesses to the same events see things differently based on their perspective and background, and it’s often true that public figures have people around them that shape their image.

“You don’t necessarily even get to talk to people,” said Cassell. “You get to talk to a public relations person, and if you do get to talk to an actual person, chances are good that they have been coached extensively.”

Cassell says a key to finding transparency in the new media landscape is that people at large are going to have to want change in the way news is covered and they’re going to have to be willing to fund it to see it come to life.