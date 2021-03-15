      Weather Alert

Washburn men’s basketball season ends with 85-44 loss to Northwest Missouri State

Mar 14, 2021 @ 10:49pm

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Cold shooting and a big run by No. 4 Northwest Missouri was too much for the Ichabods to overcome as the Washburn season came to an end in the NCAA Regional Semfinals in a 85-44 loss. Washburn finishes the season 20-7.

The Ichabods were limited to 5 of 22 shooting in the first half while the Bearcats were 15 of 25 overall holding the Ichabods to their lowest first half point total since Northwest (24-2) held Washburn to 13 in a 58-50 loss to the Bearcats on Feb. 10, 2018 in Topeka.

After the Ichabods led 4-2 on a 3-pointer by Jalen Lewis with 16:31 to play in the opening half, the Bearcats went on a 24-0 run hitting 9 of 12 shots and 4 of 7 from deep while the Ichabods went 0 of 6 from the field while turning the ball over five times during the 7:08 stretch of the frame.

Coming out of the break the Bearcats hit three 3-pointers in a row pushing out to a 37-point lead at 53-16 and would go on to lead by as many as 54 with 6:55 to play.

Washburn was led by Jalen Lewis and Isaiah Thorne who each had eight points. Rathen Carter had four rebounds. Ryan Hawkins led the Bearcats with a team-high 27 points. Wes Dreamer had 17 and Trevor Hudgins had 14 points and eight assists.

Washburn finished 14 of 43 from the field going 7 of 21 from deep hitting 9 of 13 free throws. The Bearcats were 30 of 54 overall and 11 of 31 from 3-point range and hit 14 of 18 free throws. The Bearcats also had a 30-24 advantage on the glass and turned 17 Ichabod turnovers into 28 points.

Notes on 2020-21 season
• 29th 20-win season in program history.
• The Ichabods won their sixth MIAA Tournament Championship and finished second in the MIAA Regular Season standings.
Jalen Lewis named MVP of the MIAA Tournament
Tyler Geiman named to MIAA All-Tournament Team
Tyler Geiman named unanimous First Team All-MIAA and to MIAA All-Defensive Team
Jonny Clausing and Jalen Lewis named Honorable Mention All-MIAA
Tyler Geiman and Jalen Lewis each became members of the Ichabod 1,000-point club.
Tyler Geiman’s 547 points this season is tied for 14th on the Ichabod single-season chart and his 20.3 ppg scoring average is 10th.
Jalen Lewis hit 71 3-pointers this season, which is tied for 8th on the Ichabod single-season chart.
• Jalen Lewis’ .493 3-point shooting percentage is second on the Ichabod single season-chart.
Tyler Geiman’s 162 assists this season is fifth on the single-season chart and his 6.0 assists per game average is third.
Tyler Geiman’s 36.0 minutes per game average is the second-highest on the Ichabod single-season chart.
• The Ichabods’ 80.3 ppg scoring average is 13th as a team.
• The 293 3-pointers made tied a school single-season record along with the 2018-19 team.
• The 724 3-point attempts is second on the Ichabod single-season chart.
• The .405 3-point field goal percentage is sixth on the Washburn single-season chart.

TAGS
Washburn Ichabods
You May Also Like
580 WIBW / KAN Podcast: Darrell Holaday, Country Futures, Inc. in Frankfort, Ks.
Jeff Long out as Kansas Jayhawks AD
KU and Les Miles Mutually Agree To Part Ways
BNSF Employee Wins OSHA Case
Alligator Carcass Found Along River