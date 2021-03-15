Washburn men’s basketball season ends with 85-44 loss to Northwest Missouri State
ABERDEEN, S.D. – Cold shooting and a big run by No. 4 Northwest Missouri was too much for the Ichabods to overcome as the Washburn season came to an end in the NCAA Regional Semfinals in a 85-44 loss. Washburn finishes the season 20-7.
The Ichabods were limited to 5 of 22 shooting in the first half while the Bearcats were 15 of 25 overall holding the Ichabods to their lowest first half point total since Northwest (24-2) held Washburn to 13 in a 58-50 loss to the Bearcats on Feb. 10, 2018 in Topeka.
After the Ichabods led 4-2 on a 3-pointer by Jalen Lewis with 16:31 to play in the opening half, the Bearcats went on a 24-0 run hitting 9 of 12 shots and 4 of 7 from deep while the Ichabods went 0 of 6 from the field while turning the ball over five times during the 7:08 stretch of the frame.
Coming out of the break the Bearcats hit three 3-pointers in a row pushing out to a 37-point lead at 53-16 and would go on to lead by as many as 54 with 6:55 to play.
Washburn was led by Jalen Lewis and Isaiah Thorne who each had eight points. Rathen Carter had four rebounds. Ryan Hawkins led the Bearcats with a team-high 27 points. Wes Dreamer had 17 and Trevor Hudgins had 14 points and eight assists.
Washburn finished 14 of 43 from the field going 7 of 21 from deep hitting 9 of 13 free throws. The Bearcats were 30 of 54 overall and 11 of 31 from 3-point range and hit 14 of 18 free throws. The Bearcats also had a 30-24 advantage on the glass and turned 17 Ichabod turnovers into 28 points.
Notes on 2020-21 season
• 29th 20-win season in program history.
• The Ichabods won their sixth MIAA Tournament Championship and finished second in the MIAA Regular Season standings.
• Jalen Lewis named MVP of the MIAA Tournament
• Tyler Geiman named to MIAA All-Tournament Team
• Tyler Geiman named unanimous First Team All-MIAA and to MIAA All-Defensive Team
• Jonny Clausing and Jalen Lewis named Honorable Mention All-MIAA
• Tyler Geiman and Jalen Lewis each became members of the Ichabod 1,000-point club.
• Tyler Geiman’s 547 points this season is tied for 14th on the Ichabod single-season chart and his 20.3 ppg scoring average is 10th.
• Jalen Lewis hit 71 3-pointers this season, which is tied for 8th on the Ichabod single-season chart.
• Jalen Lewis’ .493 3-point shooting percentage is second on the Ichabod single season-chart.
• Tyler Geiman’s 162 assists this season is fifth on the single-season chart and his 6.0 assists per game average is third.
• Tyler Geiman’s 36.0 minutes per game average is the second-highest on the Ichabod single-season chart.
• The Ichabods’ 80.3 ppg scoring average is 13th as a team.
• The 293 3-pointers made tied a school single-season record along with the 2018-19 team.
• The 724 3-point attempts is second on the Ichabod single-season chart.
• The .405 3-point field goal percentage is sixth on the Washburn single-season chart.