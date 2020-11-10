Washburn Picked Third in Men’s Preseason Poll, Women Eighth
The MIAA announced its preseason coaches poll for the 2020-2021 men’s and women’s basketball season during the 2020 MIAA Basketball Virtual Media Day Presented By Seigfreid Bingham.
The season starts for the entire MIAA on Thursday, November 19th. Washburn will be traveling to take on Fort Hays State and will play Nebraska Kearney on Saturday, November 21st.
Hear from Ichabod men’s Head Coach Brett Ballard and women’s Head Coach Brette Herber from MIAA Media Day.
2020-2021 MIAA Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason Poll
1. Northwest Missouri (13) – 169 points
2. Missouri Southern (1) – 147 points
3. Washburn – 140 points
4. Rogers State – 123 points
5. Missouri Western – 122 points
6. Central Oklahoma – 106 points
T7. Fort Hays State – 75 points
T7. Pittsburg State – 75 points
9. Lincoln – 67 points
10. Nebraska Kearney – 64 points
11. Central Missouri – 60 points
12. Emporia State – 56 points
13. Northeastern State – 55 points
14. Newman – 17 points
*Coaches Cannot Vote For Their Own Team
2020-2021 MIAA Women’s Basketball Coaches Preseason Poll
1. Emporia State (4) – 153 points
2. Nebraska Kearney (6) – 146 points
3. Central Missouri (3) – 143 points
4. Pittsburg State – 140 points
5. Fort Hays State (1) – 125 points
6. Missouri Western – 109 points
7. Central Oklahoma – 104 points
8. Washburn – 79 points
9. Northwest Missouri – 76 points
10. Missouri Southern – 65 points
11. Newman – 55 points
12. Northeastern State – 37 points
13. Rogers State – 28 points
14. Lincoln – 14 points
*Coaches Cannot Vote For Their Own Team