Washburn Picked Third in Preseason MIAA Volleyball Poll

Nebraska-Kearney has been picked a top the MIAA preseason volleyball poll after going 17-1 in league play and 35-2 overall winning the league title last season. The Lopers, who won the MIAA Tournament as well, received ten of the possible 12 first place votes from the coaches.

Central Oklahoma who was third in the league last season at 15-3 was picked second receiving one first place vote as they come off a 30-4 overall 2016 campaign. Washburn, who was 16-2 and second in the MIAA last year, was picked third just four points behind the Bronchos and earned the remaining first place vote.

Central Missouri was slated in the fourth spot after turning in an 11-7 league record and going 23-10 overall while Northwest Missouri was picked fifth by the coaches. Fort Hays State earned the sixth spot in the poll just five points ahead of Missouri Western who was picked seventh overall. The Griffons came in just two points ahead of Emporia State who the coaches slated in eighth while Lindenwood sits in the ninth spot just six points behind that.

Pittsburg State was picked 10th, Missouri Southern 11th and Southwest Baptist 12th in this year’s poll.

Teams are slated to take to the court on September 1, 2017 with tournament play ranging from Topeka, Kan. to Hawaii. The conference championship is scheduled for November 14-17 at campus sites.