Washburn Professor Comments On Trump As Tweeter-In-Chief

President Donald Trump tweeted this past weekend about Kansas, saying “The recent Kansas election (Congress) was a really big media event, until the Republicans won. Now they play the same game with Georgia-BAD!”

A political science professor from Washburn University says that the President is using Twitter in a way no other politician has before.

“The only question will be if his style in terms of using Twitter is transferable to not only future Presidents but other candidates or other politicians,” said political scientist Bob Beatty. “We all know Trump is just a unique politician. In terms of political science and journalists, we’re really trying to figure out, is he just a one-off?”

Twitter is such a fast-moving medium that it makes anyone’s statements hard to pin down.

“Twitter is amazing in terms of non-accountability,” said Beatty. “If there’s a tweet that comes out, then the next tweet, the argument is, well, that tweet supersedes it, almost like the first tweet didn’t exist if you tweet a lot. The other thing that can happen with celebrities and some politicians is this argument, if it’s a really bad tweet, which is, oh I didn’t do that, somebody hacked me or my child got hold of my phone.”

The President’s tweets also have a way of pushing the narrative along, as well.

“Sometimes, it’s very strategic,” said Beatty. “If there’s some negative news going around involving Trump, then if he tweets something, all of a sudden, that supersedes the negative news.”

The reason why most politicians don’t use Twitter often may be the same reason that President Trump does use it frequently.

“I think most politicians, including those in Kansas, consider it just too big of a gamble. Throughout his entire Presidential campaign, Trump was an incredible gambler. Things that looked like they weren’t going to work ended up working.”

Beatty notes that a lot of Trump’s tweets are sort of off-hand comments. That makes it tough for journalists to know whether or not to cover an individual tweet, as traditionally, if the President says it, it’s news, but that may not always be the case with Trump’s Twitter feed.