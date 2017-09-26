Washburn professor still deciphering Trump’s tweets, actions

A Washburn University political science professor sees Donald Trump’s latest feud with the NFL as an effort to keep his name front and center.

“When you look at this controversy over kneeling and the National Anthem, it had really died out, except for Colin Kaepernick, the former quarterback who had started it, not a lot of people were doing it anymore. It had sort of had its day,” said Bob Beatty from Washburn. “He just reignited the whole thing. Keep in mind, this is exactly the same time that the Obamacare repeal looks like it’s going to fail again.”

In fact, Beatty thinks he’s found a pattern in Trump’s behavior.

“For Donald Trump, now, there are two times when we can expect him to really start riling things up,” said Beatty. “One is when he wants to get attention, maybe off of something else and the other, when there’s maybe just not a lot going on.”

Trump has forced attention elsewhere from where it has been under previous administrations.

“The traditional way of any U.S. President, regardless of party, would be to focus on the issues, essentially,” said Beatty. “Right now, the disasters in Puerto Rico and the aftermath in Florida and even still, Houston, and how’s FEMA doing? Then, maybe looking at the tax issue and Obamacare and health care and this President doesn’t want to do that. He’s still doing those things, we think, but he really is just incredibly interested in attention and controversy. That’s something we’ve never seen in any President in U.S. history.”

Beatty said that Trump’s goal is to dredge up issues that divide people, even to the point of praising NASCAR at the expense of the NFL and NBA.

“Literally, the President of the United States is pitting American sports against each other, which is quite remarkable,” said Beatty.