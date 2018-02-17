Washburn Pushes Winning Steak to Four

The Washburn women’s basketball team used a late run Saturday in Bolivar, Missouri to continue its winning as it outlasted Southwest Baptist on the road, 69-66, and extended its win streak to four games. With the result, the Ichabods improved to 18-8 on the season and 10-7 in the MIAA and clinched a spot into the MIAA Championship.



A nip-and tuck opening 20 minutes saw neither side lead by more than two possessions. Washburn outscored the Bearcats (15-11, 7-10 MIAA) 18-16 in the first quarter, before they took a 34-32 lead into the halftime break as they outscored the Ichabods 18-14 in the second.



WU shot 43.3 percentage in the first half as it completed 13 of 30 attempts from the field including 4 of 8 from three-point range. Taylor Blue lead the team with seven points, while Axelle Bernard followed with six.



In the third, Washburn blitzed SBU during the opening 2:51 of the period as Bernard and Reagan Phelan shared responsibility for an 8-2 run giving the Ichabods a 40-36 lead. The advantage though was brief for Washburn as Southwest Baptist controlled the remainder of the quarter behind a 15-5 run.



Trailing 51-47 to enter the fourth, Washburn again moved out front with an 8-0 spurt which was sparked by Bernard during the final seconds of the third. After trading baskets and possession midway through the period, the Ichabods then took control when they assumed their largest lead of the afternoon behind seven unanswered to lead, 62-57, with 4:17 to go.



Meagan Rosenbohm then led the Bearcats on a 7-2 run as she knocked down back-to-back jumper to tie the game at 64 with 1:59 left. That however was the closet SBU came as Alexis McAfee converted an old fashion three-point play before Phelan and Hunter Bentley each converted a free throw to during the final seconds to seal the victory.



Washburn finished the day shooting above the 50 percent threshold as it made 28 of 53 attempts, good for 52.8 percent. The Ichabods were 5 of 13 from behind the arc, and 8 of 12 at the charity stripe. WU held SBU, to 22 of 60 from the field with 6 of 21 from long range. WU also dominated the post area as it won the rebound battle, 42-27, and blistered SBU in paint points, 40-14.



Bernard led the charge for the Ichabod as she notched her fifth double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while her three blocks in effort pushed her total to 56, putting her within four for most blocks in a single-season. Phelan registered her 21st double-figure scoring performance of the season as 11 second half points helped her to 16 for the contest. Blue finished with 12. McAfee had seven points, four steals and rebounds to help the cause.



Washburn return to the road on Thursday when it takes on Central Oklahoma at 5:30 pm in Edmond.