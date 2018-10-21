Washburn Rural, Hayden, Silver Lake Earn Trips To State Volleyball

Three teams from Shawnee County took home sub-state volleyball championships on Saturday and will play for state championships this coming weekend.

The Washburn Rural Lady Junior Blues dispatched Wichita North and Manhattan to return to the 6A state tournament. They are the #2 overall seed and are in a pool with Olathe Northwest, Blue Valley North, and Garden City. The Lady Junior Blues took third at state last year and are seeking their eighth state crown, and first since 2012. The 6A tournament will be played at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

The Hayden Lady Wildcats are trying to complete the four-peat after toppling Abilene and Wamego in their sub-state at Pratt. They are the #8 seed in the 4A tournament and will take on Independence, Rose Hill and Louisburg in pool play.

The Silver Lake Lady Eagles beat Maur Hill-Mount Academy and Holton before edging Royal Valley in a three-set thriller on their home court to advance to the 3A tournament. The Lady Eagles are seeded third and will play Frontenac, Beloit and Belle Plaine. Silver Lake is seeking their ninth state championship, with their most recent coming in 2016. Both the 4A and 3A championships will be contested at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

