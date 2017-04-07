Washburn Rural High School’s McAtee Aeaving for Administration Position in Shawnee Mission District

After five years at the helm of the Washburn Rural High School Boys’ Basketball Program, Todd McAtee has announced his resignation from teaching and coaching at WRHS. McAtee will be leaving the Junior Blues to take a position as the Athletic Director at Shawnee Mission West High School pending BOE approval from the Shawnee Mission District.

McAtee lead the Junior Blues team to a 15 – 7 finish this past season and a second place tie in the Centennial League

Announcing his resignation to the position, Penny Lane, WRHS Athletic Director said that, “We are disappointed to lose a positive role model and leader for our boys’ basketball program. Coach McAtee has been an excellent member of the WRHS teaching and coaching staff. We wish him the best in his new role in administration at Shawnee Mission West.” Rural will begin an immediate search to replace the teaching and coaching position vacated by McAtee