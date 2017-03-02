Washburn Season Ends with Loss to Lopers

he Washburn Ichabod basketball team came to an end as did the coach of Washburn Hall of Fame head coach Bob Chipman in a 75-69 loss to Nebraska-Kearney in the MIAA Tournament Quarterfinals. Washburn finishes the season 20-10.

Washburn and Nebraska-Kearney traded leads early as Washburn would go on to build a lead of 10 at 27-20 with 7:24 to play in the first half. However the Lopers used a 14-4 run over the next three minutes to take a 32-31 lead. After a 3-pointer by Isaac Clark put the Ichabods back in from at 34-32 with 2:05 to play, the Lopers hit one of their eight first half 3-pointers to back in front at 35-34 with 1:41 to play.

Javion Blake put the Ichabods back ahead with a bucket with 1:16 to play. Then the teams traded 3-pointers to end the half as Clark’s 3-pointer at the buzzer sent the Ichabods to the locker room with a 39-38 lead.

After leading by as many as eight in the second half, including 63-55 with 7:41 to play in the game, Brady Skeens hit a layup cutting the lead to six with 7:29 remaining. Neither team would score over the next two minutes until Skeens hit another layup with 5:04 to play cutting the Loper lead to four.

The Lopers hit another 3-pointer and then Skeens cut the lead back to five after another layup. After a pair of free throws by UNK with 52 seconds remaining pushed the lead back to six, Cameron Wiggins hit a 3-pointer cutting the lead in half, but Washburn would get no closer as UNK hit all three of its free throws down the stretch for the six-point win.

Skeens led the Ichabods with 19 points recording his 15th double double of the season with 10 rebounds adding four assists. Blake scored 16 tying a career-high seven assists and Clark had 15.

Isaiah McKay led the Lopers (20-9) with a game-high 22 points.

The Ichabods finished 45 percent from the field hitting 29 of 64 from the field while UNK was 27 of 53 for a 51 percent average.Washburn was outshot from 3-point range as the Lopers hit 13 of 31 attempts and Washburn was 5 of 14. The Ichabods attempted one free throw in the second half going 6 of 7 for the game and Nebraska-Kearney was 8 of 11.

Chipman finishes his career with an 808-353 coaching record – all coming at Washburn.