Washburn Selected to the Division II Playoffs

TOPEKA, Kan. — For the first time since the 2011 season and the fourth time in the program’s history, the 9-2 Washburn Ichabod football season will continue as they will face off against Harding in the first round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs in Searcy, Ark on Nov. 20.

“We are thrilled and excited for the NCAA playoffs,” Ichabod head coach Craig Schurig said. “Our team can enjoy the next couple of hours, but then it will be time to get to work on Harding.”

Harding finished the season 9-2 in the Great American Conference and is the No. 2 ranked team in NCAA Super Region 3. The Ichabods and the Bisons have met only once with the Ichabods winning 20-17 on Sept. 25, 1976 at Harding.

The Ichabods also went to the 2005, 2007 and 2011 NCAA Playoffs – all under Craig Schurig and have gone 1-3 with the win coming in 2011 against Abilene Christian in Topeka in a 52-49 win on Nov. 19, 2011 in Topeka in the opening round of the NCAA Playoffs.

Overall it will be Washburn’s 14th postseason game appearance in program history with seven bowl games and the now four NCAA appearances. In Washburn’s last bowl game, in the 2018 CHAMPS Heart of Texas Bowl, the Ichabods defeated Angelo State 41-25. The Ichabods fell to Bemidji State in the 2016 Mineral Water Bowl. Washburn defeated Lone Star member Midwestern State in the 2010 Kanza Bowl in Topeka 45-14. Washburn also took part in the 1986 Aztec Bowl and the 2004 Mineral Water Bowl defeating Northern State 36-33. Washburn also defeated Millikin 21-7 in the 1974 Boot Hill Bowl in Dodge City, Kan. and lost to Benedictine 29-14 in the 1976 Boot Hill Bowl.

The seedings for the NCAA Playoffs for Super Region 3.

No. 1 Ferris State (10-0)

No. 2 Harding (10-1)

No. 3 Northwest Missouri (10-1)

No. 4 Grand Valley State (9-1)

No. 5 Lindenwood (9-2)

No. 6 Central Washington (9-2)

No. 7 Washburn (10-2)

Washburn Postseason Games – 13 • Record – 6-7

11/30/74 – Boot Hill Bowl – Dodge City, Kan.

Washburn 21, Millikin (Ill.) 7

11/20/76 – Boot Hill Bowl – Dodge City, Kan.

Benedictine 29, Washburn 14

12/6/86 – NAIA Quarterfinals – Pittsburg, Kan.

Pittsburg State 58, Washburn 24

11/27/88 – NAIA Quarterfinals – Monticello, Ark.

Arkansas-Monticello 20, Washburn 13

12/20/86 – Aztec Bowl – Exhibition (record not counting in season records since game was against non-collegiate competition) – Mexico City, Mexico

Washburn 27, Mexican All-Stars 8

12/4/04 – Mineral Water Bowl – Excelsior Springs, Mo.

Washburn 36, Northern State 33

11/19/05 – NCAA Second Round Playoffs – Topeka, Kan.

Northwest Missouri 42, Washburn 32

11/17/07 – NCAA First Round Playoffs – Canyon, Texas

West Texas A&M 40, Washburn 39

12/04/10 – Kanza Bowl – Topeka, Kan.

Washburn 45, Midwestern State 14

11/19/11 – NCAA First Round Playoffs – Topeka, Kan.

Washburn 52, Abilene Christian 49

11/26/11 – NCAA Second Round Playoffs – Pittsburg, Kan.

Pittsburg State 31, Washburn 22

12/03/16 – Mineral Water Bowl – Excelsior Springs, Mo.

Bemidji State 36, Washburn 23

12/02/17 – C.H.A.M.P.S Heart of Texas Bowl – Copperas Cove, Texas

Washburn 41, Angelo State 25