Washburn Signs St. James Academy’s McKee to Basketball Letter of Intent

Washburn Ichabod men’s head basketball coach Brett Ballard has announced his first signee as Will McKee, a 6-6, 195, forward from Lenexa, Kan., has inked a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Washburn next season.



“We’re very excited about Will McKee joining our basketball family,” Ballard said. “He has good size, a high basketball IQ, is very athletic and possess a very well rounded skill set. He comes from a great family and played for great coaches both in high school and on the AAU circuit. His competitive and coachable mindset will fit in well with our current players and the culture we’re trying to establish here.”



McKee, who played high school basketball at St. James Academy, averaged 13 points a game as a senior. He also played on the AAU Circuit for MOKAN Select. As a junior for the Thunder, he averaged 8.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He is the son of Jed and Sherry McKee and plans to major in business.



The Ichabods finished the 2016-17 season 20-10 and will return their top 10 scorers including two-time MIAA Defensive Player of the Year Brady Skeens who averaged 14.2 ppg and 11.2 rpg leading the MIAA in rebounds, blocks (97) en route to first team all-MIAA honors. Also back after averaging in double figures is Cameron Wiggins at 12.3 ppg and Javion Blake , who was an honorable mention all-MIAA pick at 12.2 ppg.