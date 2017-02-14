Washburn Skeens Nets Career High as Ichabods Beat Hornets

The Washburn Ichabods scored the first 10 points of the game and never looked back as they defeated Emporia State 90-63 on Valentine’s Day at Schendel Court at Lee Arena on Tuesday night. Washburn is back in action on Saturday hosting Southwest Baptist at 7 p.m.

After jumping out to the 10-0 lead 5:11 into the game, Emporia State scored a 3-pointer to cut the lead to seven, but then Washburn scored eight of the next 10 going up 18-5 with 11:19 to play in the opening half.

Emporia State used a 14-4 run over the next 4:45 to cut the lead down to three at 22-19 with 6:34 to play, but the Ichabods (16-9, 8-8 MIAA) responded with a 22-8 run over their own going 8 of 10 from the field and hitting all four 3-point attempts led by Isaac Clark ‘s seven points and Brady Skeen’s six points during the spurt.

Washburn shot a smoking 63 percent from the field in the opening half hitting 17 of 27 shots while holding ESU to 30 percent of 9 of 30 overall.

The Ichabods would go on to lead by 36 in the game with 4:42 to play at 80-44 after a bucket by Tyas Martin . The Hornets used a 14-5 run to cut the lead under 30 but would not get within 27 only twice at the end of the game.

Skeens recorded career highs with 28 points and six blocks hitting 12 of 17 shots from the field in the win to lead all scorers finishing with nine rebounds. Clark had 17 on 6 of 8 shooting and Javion Blake scored 14. Randall Smith scored three points but dished out eight assists and three steals.

ESU (12-13, 8-8 MIAA) did not have a Hornet reach double figure scoring and finished with two players with nine points.

The Ichabods finished 64 percent from the field going 36 of 56 and hit 7 of 16 3-pointers and 11 of 17 from the free throw line. ESU was 21 of 57 overall and 6 of 23 from 3-point range with 15 of 20 from the free throw line.

Washburn outscored the Hornets 56 to 26 in the paint and scored 22 off of the Hornets’ 13 turnovers.