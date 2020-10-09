Washburn Students: Spring Break is What??
Students are urging Washburn University officials to reconsider their decision to cancel spring break in an effort to minimize COVID-19 transmission.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Washburn Student Government Association has passed a resolution Wednesday calling on the administration to consider an alternative that would add three mental health days to the spring calendar.
The student leaders said they were blindsided by the announcement that students would go through 15 uninterrupted weeks of classes, with finals week one week earlier than originally scheduled, now being held between May 1st and 7th.
“We understand the need for safety, but we can’t sacrifice safety for mental health,” said student body president Victoria Smith.
JuliAnn Mazachek, vice president for academic affairs, said in an email that spring break was being eliminated to protect the health and safety of faculty, staff, and students.
“As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow both nationally and in our state, it is incumbent upon the university to design an academic schedule that minimizes opportunity for contraction and transmission of this virus,” Mazachek wrote.