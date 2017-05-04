Washburn Tech awards two recycled rides to local recipients

Washburn Tech’s Recycled Rides program reached a new milestone by giving away its 19th and 20th vehicles to local people in need.

In its 10th year, Recycled Rides partners auto service and collision students with instructors and professional mentors in the community to refurbish vehicles, which are awarded to individuals and families in need.

“We have a committee that is made up of Topeka citizens that evaluate proposals as to whom we would make a gift of this car,” said Washburn President Dr. Jerry Farley. “So, we made a gift of two of those vehicles.”

A 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was donated by State Farm Insurance and Lewis Collision Center donated a 2014 Nissan Versa.

“(We) probably donate about four vehicles – two a semester,” said Farley.

In addition to the vehicle, recipients receive a bag of car-care products and the promise of a first oil change and check-up.

Washburn Tech was the first college in the nation to participate in the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program. More than 1,000 vehicles have been donated nationwide through the Recycled Rides program since its inception in 2007.