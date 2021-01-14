Washburn To Continue Remote Learning
Press release
Washburn University is extending the use of remote learning systems for the spring semester due to the continued high level in the community transmission severity index in Shawnee County.
As a result, classes will be delivered by remote learning systems until at least January 31.
Students, faculty and staff received the notice this afternoon in a letter from Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, vice president of academic affairs.
The decision affects the Washburn University Campus including the Washburn School of Law.
Decisions about changes in the class schedule at the Washburn Institute of Technology (Washburn Tech) are made separately.
The campus – including offices, residence and dining halls – is open and the decision about classes continues to be reviewed weekly, according to Mazachek.
The university continues to plan a return to face-to-face classes as soon as possible.
As before, Washburn will announce any return to in-person instruction at least ten days prior to a change in delivery.
The next review of the situation will take place on Thursday, January 21.
In the letter, Mazachek cited the continued high level in the community transmission severity index rating in Shawnee County is the key factor in the decision to begin classes remotely.