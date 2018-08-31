Washburn to Induct Four Into Hall of Fame.

The Washburn Athletic Department is proud to announce the 2018 Hall of Fame class which will be enshrined on Oct. 6 in a morning breakfast ceremony in the Washburn Room inside the Memorial Union on the Washburn campus. The induction class of Jill (Fischer) Miller, Tessa (Jones) Arndorfer, Terrell Fletcher and Cary Williams will join the 142 former student-athletes, coaches and administrators who have been honored for their contributions to Washburn athletics. The quartet will also be recognized at halftime of the football game against Northeastern State.



Jill (Fischer) Miller – Softball, 1984-1988

Fischer was a four year starter at third base for the Lady Blues softball team earning first team all-district honors and first team all-conference accolades as a junior and senior helping the Ichabods to a second-place finish in the NAIA National Tournament in 1985 and a sixth-place finish in 1986 and a fifth-place in 1988 as a senior. As a senior, she led the team in batting with a .345 average collecting a team-high 51 hits striking out only three times in 148 at bats. Her .460 slugging percentage was also best on the team. Miller and her husband live in Ozawkie and have three children Jordan, Jared and Justin. Her favorite memory of playing at Washburn was playing for the national championship in Indiana as well as being part of a 17-inning game which at the time was the longest in NAIA history in a game played in Oklahoma City at the Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.



Tessa (Jones) Arndorfer – Volleyball, 2005-07

Jones was the first player in program history to earn American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American honors three times during her Lady Blues career. She was a third team AVCA member after the 2005 season. She then earned honorable mention All-American honors in 2006 and was named a first team All-American in 2007 by the AVCA and a second team All-American selection by CoSIDA. She finished her career fifth on the all-time kills chart at Washburn with 1,511. Jones still holds the single-season kills record of 657 set in 2007. She is one of four Lady Blues players to receive an AVCA National Player of the Week award. Jones earned two first-team all-MIAA awards and a second-team honor and was the MIAA’s MVP as a senior in 2007 helping lead the Ichabods to an NCAA Final Four appearance in Lee Arena. Her favorite Washburn memory is defeating a No. 1-ranked Tampa in the quarterfinals in five sets. She lives in Overland Park with her husband Tim Arndorfer.



Fletcher Terrell – Football, 2003-06

Terrell was an overall five-time All-American selection following his junior and senior seasons as well as a two-time all-region pick and a three-time all-MIAA pick earning honorable mention honors in 2003 followed by second team honors in 2004 and first team honors at both return specialist and defensive back. His 22 interceptions are the most in Ichabod history as well as his 446 career interception return yards. His eight interceptions in 2005 is also a school record. When his career ended, his 70 passes defended was an NCAA record. As a kickoff returner, Terrell’s 27.32 yards per return is second on the all-time chart and is tied with Cary Williams for the longest return in school history at 100 yards, one of two he returned for a touchdown which is also a school record. Terrell finished with 206 tackles including 136 solo stops. He was part of the 2005 MIAA Championship Ichabod team. His favorite Washburn memory is the camaraderie with the rest of his teammates. Terrell lives in Topeka with his wife Abby and children Fletcher (IV) and Aliviyah.



Cary Williams – Football, 2006-07

Cary was a two-year member of the Ichabods on the field joining the squad in 2005. In two seasons, Williams recorded 11 interceptions which is fourth on the all-time chart at Washburn and his seven interceptions in 2007 is second on the single-season list. Williams earned All-American honors from five different organizations as a senior including one being honored as one of eight Ichabods all-time to receive Associated Press Little All-America honors. He was also a CoSIDA and American Football Coaches Association first-team selection and a second-team pick by D2football.com and the Football Gazette. He was a two-time all-region selection and a first team all-MIAA pick as a senior at both kick returner and defensive back. Against Missouri Southern on Oct. 6, 2007, Williams became the only Ichabod to return a kickoff for a touchdown (100 yards), a touchdown reception (68 yards) and record an interception in a single game. His 25.52 yards per kickoff return is third all-time on the Ichabod career chart and his two kickoff returns for touchdowns are tied with Fletcher Terrell for the most all-time. Williams had 94 career tackles with 67 solo stops. Williams would go on to become the fifth Ichabod taken in the NFL draft going in the seventh round to the Tennessee Titans in 2008. He would play nine seasons in the NFL winning a Super Bowl title (Super Bowl 47) in 2013 with the Baltimore Ravens. He recorded 352 tackles with nine interceptions scoring two scores. Williams lives outside of Nashville, Tenn., with his wife Amanda and two daughters Amari and Charlotte. He mentions the Missouri Southern game as his top sporting memory at Washburn.