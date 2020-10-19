Washburn to Play Two Exhibition Games in November
Washburn SID
Washburn Ichabod football will return to campus for one game as part of a two-game exhibition schedule for the 2020 fall season. The Ichabods will host Northwest Missouri on Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. in Yager Stadium and then travel to Warrensburg, Mo., on Nov. 14 to take on Central Missouri with a 3 p.m. start.
For the game in Yager Stadium on Nov. 7, fans will be allowed to watch the game in person, however only approximately 1,750 tickets will be available as only 25 percent of the stadium capacity will be utilized adhering to COVID19 restrictions. Tickets will be free, but must be secured through the wutickets.com website as no walk up or gameday sales will take place. Everyone in attendance must also wear face masks and use social distancing when seating in the bleachers and temperatures will be take upon entrance.
The games will be broadcast on the MIAA Network for free as well as the home of the Ichabods – KTPK 106.9 with the voice of the Ichabods, Jake Lebahn.
“We are looking forward to the opportunity to prepare and compete this fall,” Ichabod football head coach Craig Schurig said. “Playing Northwest Missouri and Central Missouri will allow our guys to face two outstanding MIAA programs and evaluate where we are. We have been able to practice so this will provide some added energy and enthusiasm to our preparation. We plan on playing the majority of our guys. Getting game opportunities is very important for the development of our team and we are thankful for the opportunity to compete.”
Designated gates will be used for entrance and exiting Yager Stadium and gates will open 60 minutes before kickoff.
Washburn and its opponents will be tested for COVID-19 once a week, per NCAA resocialization rules. Washburn also has a daily COVID screening process that has taken place since June 1 when teams returned for voluntary workouts.
The two games will not count for any school records or coaching records and there will be no official NCAA statistics as the three teams have entered into a gentleman’s agreement to have starters play the first half and then have reserves play the remainder of the game much like an NFL Preseason contest.
Washburn/Central Missouri/Northwest Missouri schedule
Nov. 7 – Northwest Missouri at Washburn – 3 p.m.
Nov. 14 – Washburn at Central Missouri – 3 p.m.
Nov. 21 – Central Missouri at Northwest Missouri – 3 p.m.