Washburn University to open Yager Stadium for solar eclipse viewing party

For those who will be in Topeka during the solar eclipse on August 21st, Washburn University will be opening Yager Stadium for a viewing party.

“We have ordered six thousand solar glasses,” said Patrick Early, Director of University Relations at Washburn University. “When people come in we’ll have some demonstrations on how to use them, how to watch, and hopefully we will have a good time watching the eclipse.”

There are nearby towns such as Hiawatha and Atchison that will experience a 100% total eclipse. Topeka will experience a 99% total eclipse, so it is recommended that people viewing in Topeka look through safe solar filters at all times while observing the eclipse.

“We wanted to do a special event because you’re not necessarily going to be able to leave town,” said Early. “We wanted to do something where people could watch it and watch it safely.”

Yager Stadium will open at 11 a.m. for the viewing party. The peak of the eclipse is expected to happen shortly after 1 p.m.