Washburn University police investigating report of on-campus rape

by on September 11, 2017 at 9:49 AM (6 hours ago)

A rape that allegedly occurred on the campus of Washburn University is under investigation.

Students were alerted about the incident Sunday evening via the university’s awareness notification bulletin system.

Washburn University Police Chief Chris Enos confirmed the incident Monday to WIBW News Now.

The rape was reported early Sunday morning at Lincoln Hall, an on-campus dormitory located at, 1648 SW 18th Street.

Enos says both the victim and suspect are known to each other and both have been interviewed by campus police officers.

Enos says the incident does not pose a threat to the campus community.

Because the alleged rape occurred on campus, the Washburn University Police Department will handle the investigation.

No other details have been released.

