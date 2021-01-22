Washburn University Returning to Classrooms
Press release
Washburn University is resuming in-person classes on February 1 as the result of significant improvements in key areas in the community transmission severity index in Shawnee County.
Those indicators included a significant reduction in the number of new cases.
Based on the information provided by Shawnee County, Washburn University determined it was possible to resume in-person classes.
Juliann Mazachek, vice president of academic affairs, made the announcement in a notice to students, faculty and staff.
In the message, she noted that classes will be delivered in a variety of different formats during the semester including both a traditional lecture format and hybrid-partial web delivery as well as those already slated for remote or online delivery.
When the university made its plan to begin the semester with remote delivery, Mazachek said that the decision would be reviewed weekly with an eye to returning to in-person classes as soon as conditions improved.
As before, this decision affects the Washburn University Campus including the Washburn School of Law.
Decisions about the class schedule at the Washburn Institute of Technology (Washburn Tech) are made separately.