Washburn Uses Strong Second Half to Propel Over Lions

A balanced scoring attack with seven different players scoring at least eight points pushed Washburn to an 87-72 win over Missouri Southern Thursday night on the road as the Ichabods picked up their third-straight win securing their fifth win in the last six games. The Ichabods will be in action at Pittsburg State on Saturday.
The Ichabods (8-6, 6-3 MIAA) led 44-38 at the half in a first 20 minutes that saw 12 lead changes and 23 points come from the Washburn bench. The Lions (8-5, 5-2 MIAA) led 22-17 before a mini 7-0 Washburn run at the midway point of the half put Washburn up by two. The Lions came back and took the lead at 34-30 with 4:45 to play, but the Ichabods finished the half on a 14-4 run capped by Washburn 3-pointer by Michael Keegan ending the scoring with the six-point advantage.
The Ichabods scored the first six points of the second half going up 12 forcing a Missouri Southern time out and would continue to push the lead up to as many as 20 in the second half rolling to the win.
Jeremy Harrell led the Ichabods with 13 points adding seven rebounds while Tyler Geiman had his 12th double double of his career with 12 points tying a career-high with 16 rebounds dishing out seven assists. With his 16 rebounds, Geiman becomes the first Ichabod to record at least 600 rebounds and 600 assists in an Ichabod career. Jalen Lewis and Jonny Clausing also had 12 points each.
Missouri Southern was led by Christian Bundy with a game-high 18 points.
The Ichabods shot 49 percent from the field hitting 33 of 68 shots and finished 14 of 16 from the free throw line making their final 14 of the game. Missouri Southern was held to 28 of 66 shooting for a 42 percent clip including 5 of 16 from 3-point range in the second half. The Ichabods also held a 43 to 35 advantage on the glass outscoring the Lions 50 to 34 in the paint as the bench finished with 35 of Washburn’s 87 points.
The Ichabods committed a season-low four turnovers while forcing 13 for the Lions.