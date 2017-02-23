Washburn Women Falter Late in Loss to Bronchos

Despite a career night from seniors Erin Dohnalek and Erika Lane the Washburn women’s basketball let No. 24 Central Oklahoma escape Thursday night with as the Ichabods 86-83 in overtime. With the result WU slips to 16-11 on the year and are listed seventh in the MIAA standings at 9-9.



After a run 10-0 run to end the third quarter, Washburn took its largest lead of the night during the opening moments of the fourth as Reagan Phelan netted three of her 15 points on the night to give WU a 61-50 advantage.



The Ichabod margin was sliced to five at the 3:59 mark after UCO’s Olivia Mason knocked not a jumper to bring the score to 69-64. WU however held its advantage and led by as much as six (74-68) with 2:40 remaining until a late surge from the Bronchos (22-5, 13-5 MIAA) resulted in six unanswered to draw the sides level with 39 seconds left in regulation.



After running the clock down to 12 seconds and calling a timeout, Washburn was able to put three attempts to break the tie but to no avail.



Lane netted the first two points of the extra as she was sent to the converted both of her attempts from the charity stripe en route to tying a career-high of 25 points. UCO retaliated with a 4-0 sprint, moving out front, 78-76, for the first time since the 2:38 mark of the third quarter.



Dohanlek then knotted the game for the eighth time of the evening as she powered her way basket and finished with a layup to push the score to 78-all with 1:22 left. That however was the closest the Ichabods came as another 4-0 spurt pushed UCO out front where it remained to the end.



In the boxscore, WU dominated the rebounds 53-31 while also outshooting UCO from 3-point distance 50 percent to 39.1. The Bronchos however doubled the Ichabods in chances from the line 26 to 13 as they went 88.5 percent from the free throw line to WU’s 92.3 percent.



Individually, Dohnalek registered 21 points and 11 boards for her first career double-double. Aside from her team-high in points, Lane also led WU with five assists. Jharian Bowen also reached double-figures with a 12-point effort.



Washburn will look to snap its three-game slide in its regular season finale on Saturday when Northeastern State comes to Lee Arena. Tip is slated for 1:30 p.m. but will be proceeded a ceremony as the team recognizes its six seniors.