Washburn Women Suffer First Loss

WICHITA, Kan. — A cold second half shooting doomed the Washburn Ichabods as its six-game win streak came to end on Tuesday falling to Newman, 52-45.

The Ichabods (6-1) were efficient in their shooting during the first two periods, completing 6-of-14 from the field in the first and 5-of-14 in the second while knocking down 4-of-9 from distance during the opening half. Washburn however struggled to find the bottom of the net during the third and fourth quarters as it shot combined for 5-of-27 from the field.

Washburn motored out to an early lead thanks a 6-0 run, forcing Newman to call a timeout with 6:56 left during the first quarter. Newman (6-4) then came out of the breather to tally five unanswered cutting the Ichabod average to one. The remainder of the opening period was closely contested as the sides played to a 9-9 draw during the final 5:56.

Leading 15-14 to begin the second, Washburn pushed its advantage to double-figures as it netted nine unanswered while shooting 3-of-5 from the floor during the stretch. Newman then reduced the Ichabod lead to 26-21 as it pieced together a 7-2 run while eating 4:29 off the clock. The Washburn defense responded by holding Newman without a field goal during the final 2:29 of the period, taking a 30-25 lead into the halftime break.

Washburn’s struggles began in the third as it completed just 3-of-10 from the field and committed six turnovers during the period. Newman took its first lead of the contest at the 2:16 mark of the period as a pair of made free throws were part of Jets 8-0 run.

The shooting woes continued for Washburn into the fourth as the Ichabods converted 2-of-17 from the floor. Despite a majority of the shots not falling, the Ichabods were able to stay within a possession or two of the Jets until Axelle Bernard nudged Washburn out front, 44-43, with a three-pointer from the wing with 5:24 remaining. The WU advantage however was short-lived as the Jets regained the lead with five unanswered as it closed the contest with a 9-1 run.

Bernard finished with a game-high 14 points while pulling down six rebounds and posting five blocks. Taylor Blue and Alexis McAfee also collected six boards each as the Ichabods finished with 41 rebounds. Reagan Phelan registered nine points while Denesia Smith dished out a game-high four assists.

Washburn returns to action on Wednesday, Dec. 6 as it opens the MIAA schedule when it welcomes Fort Hays State to Lee Arena. Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m.