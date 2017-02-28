Washburn Women’s Season Ends in Loss to SBU

Two of the four top seeds lost as the opening round of the MIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament’s opening round came to a close.

#10 Southwest Baptist 68, #7 Washburn 56

In the first upset of the night tenth seeded Southwest Baptist shot .529 from the three-point line on the way to a 68-56 victory over seventh seed Washburn in the opening round.

For the Bearcats Megan Rosenbohm led the way scoring 22 points and pulling down a team best seven rebounds. Allyah Issac finished with 12 points and Caylee Richardson had 10 points while Morgan Henderson dished out seven assists.

Erika Lane led the way for the Ichabods scored 15 points while Jharian Bowen added 14 points on the night. Regan Phelan finished with 13 points while Erin Dohnalek had 11 points and pulled down a game high eight rebounds.

SBU will face off with second seeded Central Missouri at 2:30 p.m. in the quarterfinal round on March 3 from Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.

#5 Central Oklahoma 67, #12 Northwest Missouri 50

Fifth seeded Central Oklahoma outscored 12th seed Northwest Missouri 21-7 in the third quarter to pull out a 67-50 win the opening round of the MIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

For the Bronchos Melinda Murillo scored a game high 17 points and Jesheon Cooper added 16 points while Blake Blessington had a team high eight boards. Marley Anderson was also in double figures with 15 points and Olivia Mason finished with 13 points.

For the Bearcats Tanya Meyer had a double-double scoring 12 points and pulling down a game high 12 rebounds. Caitlin Sudduth finished with 12 points and Maria Dentlinger added 11 points to the effort.

UCO will face fourth seeded Missouri Western in the quarterfinal round with a scheduled tip of 8:30 p.m. on March 3 from Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

#6 Fort Hays State 83, #11 Missouri Southern 46

Sixth seeded Fort Hays State allowed a tournament record low six second quarter points as they earned an 83-46 victory over 11th seed Missouri Southern in the opening round.

For the Tigers Nikola Kacperska scored a game high 18 points and also dished out four assists while on the glass Taylor Chandler led the way with six rebounds. Madison Mittie added 15 points while Jill Faxon also finished in double figures with 10 points.

For the Lions Desirea Buerge led the way with 17 points and a game high seven rebounds. Jenson Maydew finished with nine points and tied Buerge’s game high with seven boards.

FHSU will take on third seeded Emporia State at 12 p.m. in quarterfinals on March 3 from Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.

#9 Lindenwood 85, #8 Nebraska-Kearney 68

Trailing by four with 9:15 to go in the game, ninth seeded Lindenwood went on a 27-6 run to upset eighth seeded Nebraska-Kearney 85-68 in an opening round game.

The Lions were led by Lindsay Medlen who scored a game high 23 points while Kallie Bildner had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Alex Haley and Gabby Walker each finished with 10 points and Sara Ross had a game high 15 rebounds.

For the Lopers Mchaela Barry led the way scoring 22 points while Alexa Hogberg dished out five assists. Kelsey Fitzgerald led the way on the glass with six boards and Courtney Aitken finished with nine points.

LWU will face top seeded Pittsburg State in the quarterfinal round on March 3 at 6 p.m. from Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.