Washburn’s Brady Skeens Earns MIAA Player of Week, Flott of ESU the Women’s Award

Washburn’s Brady Skeens has been named the MIAA Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week.

MIAA Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week

Brady Skeens, F, Washburn

Brady Skeens averaged 20.5 ppg and 14.0 rpg adding 5.0 blocks per game as Washburn was 2-0 during the week. He shot 68 percent from the field hitting 17 of 25 attempts. Against Emporia State, he had a career-high 28 points going 12 of 17 from the field adding a career-high of six blocks in the game. Against Southwest Baptist, he was 13 points and 19 rebounds going 5 of 8 from the field in the win with four blocks. The 6-7 junior forward is a native of Lenexa, Kan. where he competed at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School.

MIAA Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week

Kathryn Flott, F, Emporia State

Flott had career highs of 31 points and 19 rebounds in the #13 Lady Hornets 84-67 win over Southwest Baptist. It was her eighth double-double in 14 games since returning to the starting lineup after missing eight games with a wrist injury. Her 31 points eclipsed her previous career high of 21 points set against Pittsburg State in the 2012 NCAA Central Regional Championship game. Her 19 rebounds are the most by a Lady Hornet since Merissa Quick had 20 boards against Washburn in 2013. She is one of just nine Lady Hornets with at least 900 points and 800 rebounds and now has 919 career points and 844 career rebounds. The 6-1 senior forward is a native of Olpe, Kan. where she competed at Olpe High School.