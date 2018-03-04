Washburn’s Comeback Falls Short in MIAA Title Game

The Washburn Ichabods fell to the No. 7-ranked Northwest Missouri 80-74 in the MIAA Championship game on Sunday in Municipal Auditorium. The Ichabods will find out their postseason tonight at 9:30 p.m. during the NCAA selection show at ncaasports.com

In a game which saw 51 fouls combined called on both teams, Washburn fell behind 41-28 at the break after going 10 of 25 from the field while the Bearcats were 14 of 25 including 6 of 14 from 3-point range while the Ichabods were 0 for 5 from deep.

In the second half the Ichabods fell behind by as many 12 13 before rallying to cut the lead to three on four different times but could not get any closer down the stretch as the Bearcats held on for the win.

Washburn was led by Brady Skeens who had a game-high 22 pionts with 13 rebounds for his 39th career double double going 8 of 13 from the field. Randall Smith scored 14 and Javion Blake had 13 for the Ichabods, whose record slipped to 22-9.

Northwest Missouri, 27-3, had four players in double figures led by Ryan Welty’s 21 points.

Washburn outrebounded the Bearcats 33 to 29 and finished the game at 48 percent after going 16 of 29 from the field in the second half. Northwest finished 23 of 46 overall as the Ichabods held the Bearcats to 9 of 21 shooting in the second half.

Both Skeens and Blake were named to the MIAA All-Tournament team.