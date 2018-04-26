Washburn’s Dieter and Francis Take Home MIAA Player Awards

The 2018 All-MIAA Softball teams and postseason awards have been announced as the MIAA Softball Championships begins later this evening.

Washburn led the way with three first-team selections along with Coach of the Year Brenda Holaday, Pitcher of the Year Megan Deiter and Freshman of the Year Bri Francis. Central Oklahoma’s Carrie Abrams was named MIAA Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. Shelby Uhl of Missouri Western was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Brenda Holaday guided the Ichabods to the MIAA Regular Season Championship and a 39-10 overall and 23-3 MIAA record. Megan Deiter led the league with 17 wins and had an ERA of 2.01 with 177 strikeouts. Bri Francis batted .400 for the Ichabods with seven doubles and 139 defensive putouts from the catcher’s spot. Outfielder, Carrie Abrams was .418 at the plate with 59 hits and five triples for the Bronchos. Shelby Uhl had a fielding percentage of .989 with 86 putouts and recorded two double plays at centerfield for the Griffons.

Below is the complete list of the 2018 All-MIAA Softball Teams and postseason honors. The MIAA Softball Championships begin this evening, Thursday, April 26 at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Opening ceremonies start at 4:30 p.m. with first pitches set for 5 p.m. Click here for the complete bracket.

2018 All-MIAA Postseason Awards

Coach of the Year- Brenda Holaday, Washburn

Player of the Year- Carrie Abrams, Central Oklahoma

Pitcher of the Year-Megan Deiter, Washburn

Defensive Player of the Year- Shelby Uhl, Missouri Western

Freshman of the Year- Bri Francis, Washburn

2018 All-MIAA First Team

Pitcher- Megan Deiter, Washburn

Pitcher- Claire Miller, Southwest Baptist

Catcher-Kala Holder, Pittsburg State

First Base-Hannah Porter, Lindenwood

Second Base-Kaitlyn Weis, Northwest Missouri

Shortstop- Morgan Heard, Central Oklahoma

Third Base-Savannah Moore, Washburn

Outfield-Carrie Abrams, Central Oklahoma

Outfield-Abi Corbett, Missouri Southern

Outfield-Samantha Stallbaumer, Washburn

Designated Player-Jessica Schuler, Northeastern State

*Utility/Non-Pitcher-Taylor Dames, Central Missouri

*Utility/Non-Pitcher-Sara Breckbill, Fort Hays State

Utility/Pitcher-Stormee Galka, Lindenwood

*denotes tie in voting

2018 All-MIAA Second Team

Pitcher-Jayden Chestnut, Central Oklahoma

Pitcher-Rachel Smith, Northwest Missouri

Catcher-Bri Francis, Washburn

First Base-Danielle Sprinkle, Emporia State

Second Base-Annelise Rockley, Emporia State

Shortstop-Austine Pauley, Lindenwood

Third Base-JoBi Heath, Central Oklahoma

Outfield-Lauryn Deer, Central Missouri

Outfield-Shelby Uhl, Missouri Western

Outfield-Emilee Baker, Washburn

Designated Player-Karli Allen, Northwest Missouri

Utility/Non-Pitcher-Taylor Kirk, Washburn

Utility/Pitcher-Destiny Ojigoh, Emporia State

2018 All-MIAA Honorable Mention

Central Missouri- Alexa Bradley-Pitcher, Katie Giacone-Pitcher, Allie Dishinger-Catcher, Hailey Crabtree-First Base, Alexis Koop-Second Base, Kaitlyn Markin-Shortstop, Emily King-Third Base, Payton Summers-Designated Player

Central Oklahoma-Halley Randolph-Catcher, Carli Jones-First Base, Bailey Thompson-Outfield, Allie Eicher-Designated Player

Emporia State-Kenzie Garvin-Outfield

Fort Hays-Candace Bollig-Third Base, Grace Philop-Outfield, Bailey Boxberger-Designated Player

Lincoln-Jordan Lawson-Outfield

Lindenwood-Megan Clark-Second Base

Missouri Southern- Natalie Hamm-Pitcher, Erika Lutgen – First Base, Shelby Friend-Shortstop

Missouri Western-Kenzie Hilzer-Pitcher, Bekah Mueller-Catcher, Shelbie Atwell-First Base

Nebraska Kearney -Sara Sempek-First Base, Cheyenne Hamilton-Third Base, Lex Ray-Outfield, Alexis Howe-Utility/Non-Pitcher, Meg Householder- Utility/Pitcher

Northeastern State – Gail Young-Pitcher, Kyla Ibarra-Catcher, Paige Gann-First Base, Kaleigh Hinkle-Second Base, Kelsey Harmon-Shortstop, Haley Acrey-Third Base, Jessica Boone-Outfield, Sierra Crick-Outfield

Northwest Missouri-Rebecca Maher-Shortstop, Erin Keeney-Third Base, Jaedra Moses-Outfield, Abbi Gilson-Utility/Non-Pitcher

Pittsburg State-Kristen Van Hoosen

Southwest Baptist-Megan Schellert-Second Base, Jaidyn Mawhinney

Washburn – Kelsee Henry-Pitcher, Alyssa Carney-Designated Player