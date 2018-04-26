Washburn’s Dieter and Francis Take Home MIAA Player Awards

The 2018 All-MIAA Softball teams and postseason awards have been announced as the MIAA Softball Championships begins later this evening.
Washburn led the way with three first-team selections along with Coach of the Year Brenda Holaday, Pitcher of the Year Megan Deiter and Freshman of the Year Bri Francis. Central Oklahoma’s Carrie Abrams was named MIAA Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. Shelby Uhl of Missouri Western was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Brenda Holaday guided the Ichabods to the MIAA Regular Season Championship and a 39-10 overall and 23-3 MIAA record. Megan Deiter led the league with 17 wins and had an ERA of 2.01 with 177 strikeouts. Bri Francis batted .400 for the Ichabods with seven doubles and 139 defensive putouts from the catcher’s spot. Outfielder, Carrie Abrams was .418 at the plate with 59 hits and five triples for the Bronchos. Shelby Uhl had a fielding percentage of .989 with 86 putouts and recorded two double plays at centerfield for the Griffons.
Below is the complete list of the 2018 All-MIAA Softball Teams and postseason honors. The MIAA Softball Championships begin this evening, Thursday, April 26 at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Opening ceremonies start at 4:30 p.m. with first pitches set for 5 p.m. Click here for the complete bracket.
2018 All-MIAA Postseason Awards
Coach of the Year- Brenda Holaday, Washburn
Player of the Year- Carrie Abrams, Central Oklahoma
Pitcher of the Year-Megan Deiter, Washburn
Defensive Player of the Year- Shelby Uhl, Missouri Western
Freshman of the Year- Bri Francis, Washburn
2018 All-MIAA First Team
Pitcher- Megan Deiter, Washburn
Pitcher- Claire Miller, Southwest Baptist
Catcher-Kala Holder, Pittsburg State
First Base-Hannah Porter, Lindenwood
Second Base-Kaitlyn Weis, Northwest Missouri
Shortstop- Morgan Heard, Central Oklahoma
Third Base-Savannah Moore, Washburn
Outfield-Carrie Abrams, Central Oklahoma
Outfield-Abi Corbett, Missouri Southern
Outfield-Samantha Stallbaumer, Washburn
Designated Player-Jessica Schuler, Northeastern State
*Utility/Non-Pitcher-Taylor Dames, Central Missouri
*Utility/Non-Pitcher-Sara Breckbill, Fort Hays State
Utility/Pitcher-Stormee Galka, Lindenwood
*denotes tie in voting
2018 All-MIAA Second Team
Pitcher-Jayden Chestnut, Central Oklahoma
Pitcher-Rachel Smith, Northwest Missouri
Catcher-Bri Francis, Washburn
First Base-Danielle Sprinkle, Emporia State
Second Base-Annelise Rockley, Emporia State
Shortstop-Austine Pauley, Lindenwood
Third Base-JoBi Heath, Central Oklahoma
Outfield-Lauryn Deer, Central Missouri
Outfield-Shelby Uhl, Missouri Western
Outfield-Emilee Baker, Washburn
Designated Player-Karli Allen, Northwest Missouri
Utility/Non-Pitcher-Taylor Kirk, Washburn
Utility/Pitcher-Destiny Ojigoh, Emporia State
2018 All-MIAA Honorable Mention
Central Missouri- Alexa Bradley-Pitcher, Katie Giacone-Pitcher, Allie Dishinger-Catcher, Hailey Crabtree-First Base, Alexis Koop-Second Base, Kaitlyn Markin-Shortstop, Emily King-Third Base, Payton Summers-Designated Player
Central Oklahoma-Halley Randolph-Catcher, Carli Jones-First Base, Bailey Thompson-Outfield, Allie Eicher-Designated Player
Emporia State-Kenzie Garvin-Outfield
Fort Hays-Candace Bollig-Third Base, Grace Philop-Outfield, Bailey Boxberger-Designated Player
Lincoln-Jordan Lawson-Outfield
Lindenwood-Megan Clark-Second Base
Missouri Southern- Natalie Hamm-Pitcher, Erika Lutgen – First Base, Shelby Friend-Shortstop
Missouri Western-Kenzie Hilzer-Pitcher, Bekah Mueller-Catcher, Shelbie Atwell-First Base
Nebraska Kearney -Sara Sempek-First Base, Cheyenne Hamilton-Third Base, Lex Ray-Outfield, Alexis Howe-Utility/Non-Pitcher, Meg Householder- Utility/Pitcher
Northeastern State – Gail Young-Pitcher, Kyla Ibarra-Catcher, Paige Gann-First Base, Kaleigh Hinkle-Second Base, Kelsey Harmon-Shortstop, Haley Acrey-Third Base, Jessica Boone-Outfield, Sierra Crick-Outfield
Northwest Missouri-Rebecca Maher-Shortstop, Erin Keeney-Third Base, Jaedra Moses-Outfield, Abbi Gilson-Utility/Non-Pitcher
Pittsburg State-Kristen Van Hoosen
Southwest Baptist-Megan Schellert-Second Base, Jaidyn Mawhinney
Washburn – Kelsee Henry-Pitcher, Alyssa Carney-Designated Player