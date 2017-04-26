Washburn’s Hill Earns MIAA Women’s Tennis Player of the Year

MIAA regular season champion and tournament champion Northeastern State placed four on the All-MIAA first team as the teams were announced today.
The MIAA Player of the Year was Madeline Hill of Washbun who went unbeaten in league play. Her coach Lance Lysaught was named the MIAA Coach of the Year by his peers.
The MIAA Freshman of the Year honor went to Ana Royo of Nebraska-Kearney while Lara Soares of Southwest Baptist and Laura Jiminez-Lendinez shared the MIAA Sportsmanship Award.
2017 All-MIAA Women’s Tennis
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Madeline Hill, Washburn
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Ana Royo, Nebraska-Kearney
COACH OF THE YEAR
Lance Lysaught, Washburn
Co-SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD
Lara Soares, Southwest Baptist
Laura Jimenez-Lendinez, Fort Hays State
FIRST TEAM
1S: Madeline Hill, Washburn
2S: Valeriia Efimenko, Northeastern State
3S: Caitlin McCullough, Northeastern State
4S: Klara Vickov, Southwest Baptist
5S: Sarah Brown, Southwest Baptist
6S: Betka Gombarova, Northeastern State
1D: Valeriia Efimenko/Molly Worden, Northeastern State
2D: Klara Vickov/Lucia Diaz, Southwest Baptist
3D: Emma Neil/Amanda Alvarez, Nebraska-Kearney
SECOND TEAM
1S: Alli Hodges, Central Oklahoma
2S: Ana Royo, Nebraska-Kearney
3S: Logan Morrissey, Washburn
4S: Emma Neil, Nebraska-Kearney
5S: Emilie Semo, Central Oklahoma
6S: Jenny Bond, Central Oklahoma
1D: Lani Tuemmers/Lara Soares, Southwest Baptist
2D: Easton Parker/Caitlin McCullough, Northeastern State
3D: Karla Tomaic/Betka Gombarova, Northeastern State
Honorable Mention
#1S: Molly Worden, NSU; Lara Soares, SBU
#2S: Kirtana Bhat, UCO; Natalie Lubbers, FHSU
#3S: Alix Williams, UCO; Tania Teruel, NWMSU
#4S: Clara Piccamiglio, LWU; Karla Tomaic, NSU; Luiza Souza, NWMSU
#5S: Nicole Lubbers, FHSU; Easton Parker, NSU
#6S: Camryn Parnell, UNK; Tess Lovig, NWMSU
#1D: Alix Williams/Alli Hodges, UCO; Tawni Griffey/Camila Ramos, ESU; Madeline Hill/ Jacqueline Engelbrecht, WU
#2D: Kirtana Bhat/Shali Schoepflin, UCO ; Sthefani Rodriguez/Sherry Sun, UNK; Lorena Rivas/Aniek Kolen, NWMSU; Logan Morrissey/MaKenna Gonzales, WU
#3D: Emilie Semo/Jenny Bond, UCO; Tess Lovig/Margaux Jacquet, NWMSU