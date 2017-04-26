Washburn’s Hill Earns MIAA Women’s Tennis Player of the Year

MIAA regular season champion and tournament champion Northeastern State placed four on the All-MIAA first team as the teams were announced today.



The MIAA Player of the Year was Madeline Hill of Washbun who went unbeaten in league play. Her coach Lance Lysaught was named the MIAA Coach of the Year by his peers.



The MIAA Freshman of the Year honor went to Ana Royo of Nebraska-Kearney while Lara Soares of Southwest Baptist and Laura Jiminez-Lendinez shared the MIAA Sportsmanship Award.



2017 All-MIAA Women’s Tennis



PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Madeline Hill, Washburn

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Ana Royo, Nebraska-Kearney



COACH OF THE YEAR

Lance Lysaught, Washburn



Co-SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD

Lara Soares, Southwest Baptist

Laura Jimenez-Lendinez, Fort Hays State

FIRST TEAM

1S: Madeline Hill, Washburn

2S: Valeriia Efimenko, Northeastern State

3S: Caitlin McCullough, Northeastern State

4S: Klara Vickov, Southwest Baptist

5S: Sarah Brown, Southwest Baptist

6S: Betka Gombarova, Northeastern State

1D: Valeriia Efimenko/Molly Worden, Northeastern State

2D: Klara Vickov/Lucia Diaz, Southwest Baptist

3D: Emma Neil/Amanda Alvarez, Nebraska-Kearney

SECOND TEAM

1S: Alli Hodges, Central Oklahoma

2S: Ana Royo, Nebraska-Kearney

3S: Logan Morrissey, Washburn

4S: Emma Neil, Nebraska-Kearney

5S: Emilie Semo, Central Oklahoma

6S: Jenny Bond, Central Oklahoma

1D: Lani Tuemmers/Lara Soares, Southwest Baptist

2D: Easton Parker/Caitlin McCullough, Northeastern State

3D: Karla Tomaic/Betka Gombarova, Northeastern State

Honorable Mention

#1S: Molly Worden, NSU; Lara Soares, SBU

#2S: Kirtana Bhat, UCO; Natalie Lubbers, FHSU

#3S: Alix Williams, UCO; Tania Teruel, NWMSU

#4S: Clara Piccamiglio, LWU; Karla Tomaic, NSU; Luiza Souza, NWMSU

#5S: Nicole Lubbers, FHSU; Easton Parker, NSU

#6S: Camryn Parnell, UNK; Tess Lovig, NWMSU

#1D: Alix Williams/Alli Hodges, UCO; Tawni Griffey/Camila Ramos, ESU; Madeline Hill/ Jacqueline Engelbrecht, WU

#2D: Kirtana Bhat/Shali Schoepflin, UCO ; Sthefani Rodriguez/Sherry Sun, UNK; Lorena Rivas/Aniek Kolen, NWMSU; Logan Morrissey/MaKenna Gonzales, WU

#3D: Emilie Semo/Jenny Bond, UCO; Tess Lovig/Margaux Jacquet, NWMSU