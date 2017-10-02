Washburn’s McGreevy and Schmeideler Earn MIAA Players of the Week

Washburn’s Derrick McGreevy has been named the MIAA Co-Defensive Athlete of the Week while teammate Perry Schmeideler was named the Special Teams Athlete of the Week. Central Oklahoma’s Chas Stallard was named the Offensive Athlete of the Week with Fort Hays State’s Jose Delgado earning the other Co-Defensive Athlete of the Week honor.

MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week

Chas Stallard, QB, Central Oklahoma

Led the Bronchos to a record-setting 53-52 win over Emporia State as UCO trailed by 15 with less than four minutes to play. He passed for two of Central’s three 2-point conversions in the fourth quarter. Stallard finished 32 of 49 with 442 yards and tied the school with six touchdown passes in one game. He broke the school record for most touchdown passes in a career with 40. He also threw for a career-high 442 yards, third-most in one game in school history. Stallard had 478 yards of total offense when adding his 36 rushing yards, which is most ever in one game in school history. The 6-0 senior quarterback is a native of Cleveland, Okla. where he competed at Cleveland High School.

MIAA Co-Defensive Athlete of the Week

Jose Delgado, LB, Fort Hays State

Year: Junior – Delgado produced a season-high 14 tackles while adding a sack in the 38-35 win for Fort Hays State at Lindenwood. The junior linebacker had 3.5 tackles for loss and helped the Tigers limit the Lions to just 56 rushing yards. Nine of Delgado’s 14 tackles were on rushes by the Lions. Lindenwood did the majority of its damage through the air with 382 passing yards. The 5-11 junior linebacker is a native of Derby, Kan. where he competed at Derby High School.

MIAA Co-Defensive Athlete of the Week

Derrick McGreevy, LB, Washburn

Led the Ichabods with 16 tackles with seven solo stops in Washburn’s 35-20 win at Pittsburg State helping a Washburn defense hold the Gorillas to 98 passing yards in the game. The 6-2 junior linebacker is a native of Topeka, Kan. where he competed at Hayden High School.

MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week

Perry Schmeideler, K/P, Washburn

Perry Schmeideler averaged 40.8 yards per punt on six attempts and had five kickoffs for 302 yards averaging 60.4 per kickoff. After Washburn just scored a touchdown to cut the Gorilla lead to 17-14 with 6:01 left in the third quarter, he recovered his own onside kick and one play later Washburn went up for good at 21-17. The 5-11 junior placekicker and punter is a native of Topeka, Kan. where he competed at Washburn Rural High School.