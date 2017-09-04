Washburn’s Olmstead and Fort Hays Mezera Earn Players of the Week

Fort Hays State’s Jacob Mezera has been named the MIAA Football Offensive Athlete of the Week while his teammate Brandon Brown was named the Special Teams Athlete of the Week. Washburn’s D.J. Olmstead and Nebraska-Kearney’s Tye Spies have been named the MIAA Co-Defensive Athletes of the Week.

MIAA Football Offensive Athlete of the Week

Jacob Mezera, QB, Fort Hays State

Mezera was efficient in helping Fort Hays State build a 41-7 lead over Missouri Southern by halftime and played just three quarters in a 41-point win. He was 21-of-29 passing for 245 yards and two touchdowns, while he also rushed for one touchdown. His two-yard touchdown run gave the Tigers the lead 7-0 early in the first quarter, then had touchdown passes of 28 and 10 yards in the second quarter. His longest pass of the night went for 40 yards to Layne Bieberle. The 6-5 junior quarterback is a native of Orange Park, Fla. where he competed at Orange Park High School.

MIAA Football Co-Defensive Athlete of the Week

D.J. Olmstead, S, Washburn

D. J. Olmstead picked off two passes in Washburn’s 31-7 win over Northeastern State. He had 24 yards in returns and added four solo tackles in the win. The 5-11 senior safety is a native of Scottsdale, Ariz. and transferred to WU from Idaho after playing at Desert Mountain High School.

Tye Spies, DL, Nebraska-Kearney

Tied for the team lead in tackles (six) and had 2.5 sacks to help UNK beat Missouri Western, 14-3. A reserve defensive end, Spies and the Loper defense held the Griffons to 209 total yards. MWSU had nine three-and-outs and totaled just 37 yards rushing. The 6-3 junior defensive lineman is a native of Mullen, Neb. where he competed at Mullen High School.

MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week

Brandon Brown, K, Fort Hays State

Brown was perfect on his kicking attempts in the 48-7 win over Missouri Southern. He converted both of his field goal attempts from 39 and 36 yards and went 6-of-6 on extra point attempts to finish with 12 points for the game. He averaged 56.0 yards per kickoff with three touchbacks. The 6-1 senior kicker is a native of San Ramon, Calif. and previously played a Diablo Valley College, Chico State, and California High School.