Washburn’s Phelan Selected USA D-2 Basketball Team

Washburn University women’s basketball rising junior Reagan Phelan has been selected to participate on the 2018 USA D-2 Women’s Basketball team which will spend 10 days touring Brazil. During her time, Phelan and her teammates are scheduled to play a four-game schedule against professional clubs located in or around Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



“I’m very excited and it’s a great opportunity to wear USA across your chest,” said Phelan. “I’m really looking forward to experience a new culture and taking in the sights Brazil has to offer while playing some basketball. Getting the chance to play some organized games versus some talented teams will be nice as I look forward to the coming season and I’ll use this as a chance to see how I’ve progress during the offseason.”



A native of Holyrood, Kansas, Phelan helped the Ichabods advance to the quarterfinals of the MIAA Tournament in Kansas City for the first time in four seasons. The 2017-18 All-MIAA Second Team selection finished the season among the MIAA leaderboard top 15 in points (10th/447), points per game (11th/14.9), free-throw percentage (12th/.796), free throws made (4th/117), assists (9th/88), assists per game (9th/2.9), assist-turnover ratio (9th/1.1), while also being a defensively dynamo and finishing among the top five in steals (4th/60) and steals per game (t-4th/2.0).



“I’m happy for Regan and think this is a great opportunity for her to have the ability to go play competitively,” said Washburn women’s basketball head coach Ron McHenry . “From the basketball side she’ll be able to see some different style of players which can help develop her game, but off the court, the chance to have some fun, travel and see different parts of the world will be a great experience as well.”



Phelan and her USA D-2 teammates will begin their Brazil trip in Orlando, Florida on July 30 for team orientation before departing for Sao Paulo. The team will play its first game on Wednesday, Aug. 1 when it faces Junidai before playing Osasco on Thursday, Aug. 2. The team will then fly to Rio de Janeiro on Aug. 3 where it will enjoy time on the world-famous Copacabana Beach in addition to touring Christ the Redeemer Statue and Sugar Loaf Mountain. Games will then resume on Saturday, Aug. 4 against Mangueira Basquete Clube of Rio, before the team’s final contest on Monday, Aug. 6 versus Fluminense. Phelan and her teammates will then return stateside on Wednesday, Aug. 8.



While in Brazil the team will experience educational, cultural and social aspects of Brazilian life through city, school and sports club visits.



The 2018 USA D-2 Women’s Basketball Brazil Tour roster is comprised of 10 players representing eight teams and three conferences from the NCAA Division II level. Phelan is among the five names from the MIAA. Leading the team is head coach Dave Slifer from Central Missouri.