Washburn’s Skeens Selected to Play USA D2 Touring Team

Washburn Ichabod senior basketball forward Brady Skeens has been selected as the only MIAA player who will take part in a 10-day tour of Brazil playing a scheduled four-game set leaving today from Orlando traveling to Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Skeens, who was named the MIAA’s Defensive Player of the Year for the second-straight season, finished last season as the Ichabods’ scoring leader and ranked 11th in the MIAA with 14.2 points per game. The native of Lenexa, Kan., also led the conference in rebounding (11.2/game), field goal percentage (.673) and blocks (3.2/game). Skeens’ 3.2 assists per contest was also ninth best in the MIAA while his 32.0 minutes per game was good enough for 15th overall.

“I think this will be an incredible opportunity for Brady,” Ichabod head coach Brett Ballard said. “The basketball piece will be fun and beneficial, but I’m more excited about the fact he will get to experience a new culture and see a very unique part of the world.”

The USA D-2 Men’s & Women’s Basketball Teams will begin their Brazil Tour 2017 in Orlando, Florida on July 31st. The tour runs from July 31-August 9. After team orientation in Orlando the team departs for Sao Paulo, Brazil. The USA D-2 Basketball Teams will play their first games on August 1st. The USA D-2 Women will travel to Piracicaba for a game versus the Piracicaba Professional Team. The USA D-2 Men’s team will play in the city of Jundiai versus the U22 Club Team. Both cities are in the state of Sao Paulo. On August 2 the USA D-2 Teams will travel to the city of Sao Paulo and play at Clube Paulistano. The women will play Osasco and the men will play Paulistano. On August 3 the teams will travel to Rio de Janeiro. After a day on Copacabana Beach the teams will tour the world famous Christ the redeemer Statue on Friday, August 4. The women’s team will play on Saturday, August 5 at Mangueira in Rio. On Sunday, August 6 both teams will play at Fluminense (Rio). The USA D-2 men’s team will play their final games on Monday, August 7 at the Botafogo Clube in Rio. The team will depart Brazil on Tuesday evening of August 8th and return to the USA on August 9th.



While in Brazil the teams will experience educational, cultural and social aspects of Brazilian life through city, school and sports club visits. While in Rio the team will be staying on the famous Copacabana Beach and touring the Christ the Redeemer Statue and Sugar Loaf Mountain, two of the most recognizable landmarks in the world.